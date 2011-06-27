  1. Home
2021 Mazda CX-3 Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2021 CX-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,040
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,040
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,040
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mazda Navigation (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,040
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paintyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
Machine Gray Metallic Paintyes
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks + Adaptoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Maximum cargo capacity42.7 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight2994 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume105.4 cu.ft.
Maximum payload996 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,040
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,040
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

