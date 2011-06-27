  1. Home
2019 Mazda CX-3 Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2019 CX-3
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.3/431.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,745
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,745
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Cargo Netyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,745
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,745
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room37.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Machine Gray Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Maximum cargo capacity41.7 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight2809 lbs.
Gross weight3840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height60.9 in.
EPA interior volume95.9 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1031 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black/Parchment, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,745
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,745
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

