Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,475
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)29/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)368.3/431.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Preferred Equipment Packageyes
Touring i-AS Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,475
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,475
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Cargo Netyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Mazda Navigation (Fleet)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,475
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,475
leatherette/clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Machine Gray Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Maximum cargo capacity44.5 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight2809 lbs.
Gross weight3840 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.2 in.
Height60.9 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1031 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Exterior Colors
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Eternal Blue Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,475
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/50R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,475
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

