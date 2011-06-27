  1. Home
2019 Mazda CX-3 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2019 Mazda CX-3

Sport

Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)

  • Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Military for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

    Driving School Association of America

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Driving School Association of America (DSAA) Graduates may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of graduation required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. Transferable within household. See retailer for eligibility requirements.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    08/01/2020
    End
    10/01/2020

Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
