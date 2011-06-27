2019 Mazda CX-3 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
SportSport 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6A)
- $750 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $750 Loyalty for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Military for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
- $500 Driving School Association of America - Expires 10/01/2020
Loyalty for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.
- Customer $ Offer
- $750
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Military for LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
Active service personnel/veterans of the armed forces (Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, National Guard, Coast Guard) and current reservists may receive special incentives on select vehicles. Proof of active service or discharge required. Family including spouse and children are eligible but must live at the same address. Transferable within household only.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Driving School Association of AmericaRequirements and Restrictions:
Driving School Association of America (DSAA) Graduates may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of graduation required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. Transferable within household. See retailer for eligibility requirements.
- Customer $ Offer
- $500
- Start
- 08/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
