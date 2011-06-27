Used 2016 Mazda CX-3 Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)27/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.3/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower146 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
Compass and Auto-Dimming Mirroryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
leatherette/clothyes
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.0 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Soul Red Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Clear Paint Protection Filmyes
Roof Rack Side Railsyes
Front and Rear Bumper Trim Packageyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity44.5 cu.ft.
Length168.3 in.
Curb weight2952 lbs.
Gross weight3990 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height60.7 in.
EPA interior volume100.0 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1038 lbs.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Width69.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Dynamic Blue Mica
  • Ceramic Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
