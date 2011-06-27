  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series
  4. Used 2001 Mazda B-Series
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Mazda B-Series B4000 Dual Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2001 B-Series
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,340
See B-Series Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,340
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/390.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle42.7 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,340
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,340
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,340
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,340
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,340
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3098 lbs.
Curb weight3164 lbs.
Gross weight4740 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.8 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Melina Blue Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Deep Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,340
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,340
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
See B-Series Inventory

Related Used 2001 Mazda B-Series B4000 Dual Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles