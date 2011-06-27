  1. Home
Used 2001 Mazda B-Series B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2204 lbs.
Curb weight3571 lbs.
Gross weight5060 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Melina Blue Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Deep Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
