Used 2001 Mazda B-Series B2500 SX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 B-Series
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves8
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
2 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
vinylyes
Measurements
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1588 lbs.
Curb weight2960 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Melina Blue Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Desert Sand Metallic
  • Deep Galaxy Blue Metallic
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Platinum Frost Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
