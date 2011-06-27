  1. Home
Used 2008 Mazda B-Series Truck B2300 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)346.5/429.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque154 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight2999 lbs.
Gross weight4380 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure15.0 degrees
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2260 lbs.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic White
  • Dark Titanium
  • Vista Blue
  • Pueblo Gold
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mystic Black
  • Redfire
  • Volcanic Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
