Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/370.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3662 lbs.
Gross weight5140 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium
  • Mystic Black
  • Classic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Red
  • Vista Blue
  • Pueblo Gold
  • Redfire
Interior Colors
  • Graphite w/Blue Piping, cloth
Tires & Wheels
partial wheel coversyes
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
