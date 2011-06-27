Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3421 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity2320 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
  • Dark Titanium
  • Volcanic Red
  • Vista Blue
Interior Colors
  • Graphite w/Blue Piping, cloth
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
