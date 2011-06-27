  1. Home
Used 2007 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 B-Series Truck
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$19,040
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$19,040
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$19,040
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$19,040
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$19,040
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Gross weight5020 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach21 degrees
Maximum payload1680 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2420 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height64.8 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium
  • Mystic Black
  • Classic White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Volcanic Red
  • Vista Blue
  • Pueblo Gold
  • Redfire
Interior Colors
  • Graphite w/Blue Piping, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/70R15 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$19,040
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$19,040
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
