Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
$26,440
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$26,440
automatic locking hubsyes
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
$26,440
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/351.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$26,440
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$26,440
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
$26,440
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$26,440
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
$26,440
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$26,440
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$26,440
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
$26,440
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
$26,440
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3683 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity5580 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
$26,440
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium
  • Classic White
  • Dark Satin Green
  • Mystic Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Lapis
  • Sunburst Red
  • Sandstorm
  • Performance Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/w Silver Piping
Tires & Wheels
$26,440
Steel spare wheelyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$26,440
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$26,440
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
