Used 2005 Mazda B-Series Truck B3000 Dual Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2005 B-Series Truck
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower154 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3270 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20.0 degrees
Length187.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity2560 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height67.6 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Titanium
  • Classic White
  • Mystic Black
  • Lapis
  • Performance Red
Interior Colors
  • Graphite/w Blue Piping
Tires & Wheels
15 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
