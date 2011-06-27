  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Truck
  4. Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2004 B-Series Truck
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,225
See B-Series Truck Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,225
automatic locking hubsyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.0/331.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Torque238 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower207 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle43 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,225
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,225
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,225
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front door pocketsyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,225
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Front head room39.2 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.8 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room15.3 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Front track58.6 in.
Curb weight3648 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.49 cd.
Angle of approach28 degrees
Maximum payload1260 lbs.
Angle of departure20 degrees
Length202.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height67.5 in.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Exterior Colors
  • Classic White Clearcoat
  • Mystic Black Clearcoat
  • Blazing Copper
  • Silver Metallic
  • Performance Red Clearcoat
  • Sandstorm Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Sunburst Red Metallic
  • Dark Teal
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Flint
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P245/75R16 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,225
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,225
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See B-Series Truck Inventory

Related Used 2004 Mazda B-Series Truck B4000 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles