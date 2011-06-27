  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

More about the 2000 B-Series Pickup
Overview
See B-Series Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/346.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower143 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2180 lbs.
Curb weight3025 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Canyon Copper Metallic
  • Amazon Green Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Harvest Gold Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
See B-Series Pickup Inventory

Related Used 2000 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles