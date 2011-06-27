  1. Home
Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.7 in.
Curb weight3423 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.6 in.
Maximum payload1260.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
  • Amazon Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Aztec Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
