Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/330.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.
Measurements
Length187.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1580 lbs.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.9 in.
Wheel base111.6 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Tan
