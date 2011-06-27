  1. Home
Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.9 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height64.7 in.
Wheel base125.7 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Gray
