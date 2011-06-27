  1. Home
Used 1999 Mazda B-Series Pickup Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 B-Series Pickup
4.3
28 reviews
131k Miles - Still Running Strong

jonathanh96, 01/29/2015
B3000 SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've been under this vehicle a lot, and let me tell you, for it being a midsize truck it is built like a brick BLEEP-house. It's a V6, pulling a heavy mid size truck, this isn't one of those small pickups, it is a mid size truck that gets close to the same MPG as small pickups, esp. since I have the 4WD. For a truck that is 16 years old, it is running like a beast. I was out shooting and a full size truck (Chevy Silverado) was stuck at the bottom of a hill in some soft dirt. My little truck in 4WD was able to pull the truck out of the soft dirt, and up the dirt hill, and his truck had no power the entire time. Vehicle has great MPG, great performance (for what it is) & it's reliable

Report Abuse

Excellent Truck

DF, 03/27/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Purchased this truck in 05 it had 80000 miles when I purchased it. It has proven to be the very dependable and has only required a few repairs. I had to replace 4x4 hub on the front but as I regularly am off road this is just a minor repair. This truck is a little under powered for heavy loads that approach its weight limit but it pulls my 19 foot bass boat and camping trailer just fine. This truck is perfect for drivers who do not need a full size truck and need a daily driver.

Report Abuse

Pings

Bryan I, 05/08/2002
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

So far at 45000 miles it's been a good truck. I use it for a work truck, hauling tools and occasionally I pull a trailer. The only problem I have is at certain speeds and acceloration I get pinging. I took it in and had a new computer installed, but still have the same problem. Also, when it pings it smokes. Not has much with higher octane but it still does it.

Report Abuse

Could be better

tjv189, 05/30/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck used in 2005 and it had 79K on it. It ran fine for about 2 months, when suddenly a brake line busted when I was in a parking lot. Had to get a complete brake job done because everything was so rusted. Soon after, I had a problem with the Check Engine light coming on, because it blew an oxygen sensor. Fuel gauge hasn't worked right since I bought it. Runs poorly on the highway, only getting about 20 mpg with 3.0 L V6. Manual 4 spd w/overdrive is a bad choice, bc if there is a slight hill on highway and you are in OD, you will not be able to maintain speed uphill. Runs at WAY too high of RPM on highway. Engine is too loud. Not very reliable. Body starting to rust.

Report Abuse

Some quirks, but overall a good truck

lance, 05/30/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

It quite capable as an off-road truck (with good tires) and it's also pretty smooth on the road. The engine is a bit of a dog, and you really have to work it to get any acceleration (best b/w 3-4000 rpm). I found mine to be rather loud from the engine compartment, and the driveshaft and transmission make alot of subtle clunks and clanks. I was able to get 20-23mpg in the summer, but only 16-19 in the winter (hwy)

Report Abuse
