  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3625 lbs.
Ground clearance9.0 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.9 in.
Width70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
