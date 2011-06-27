  1. Home
Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Combined MPG212117
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg19/24 mpg15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/408.0 mi.323.0/408.0 mi.255.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG212117
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l3.0 l
Horsepower119 hp @ 5000 rpm119 hp @ 5000 rpm150 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.2 in.42.2 in.
Front shoulder room54.5 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head roomno35.6 in.35.6 in.
Rear leg roomno40.3 in.40.3 in.
Measurements
Length187.5 in.202.9 in.201.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Curb weight3025 lbs.3237 lbs.3625 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.9.0 in.9.0 in.
Height64.9 in.64.7 in.67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base111.6 in.125.7 in.125.9 in.
Width69.4 in.69.4 in.70.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Willow Green Metallic
  • Bright Atlantic Blue Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
