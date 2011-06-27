Used 1998 Mazda B-Series Pickup Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/24 mpg
|19/24 mpg
|15/20 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|323.0/408.0 mi.
|323.0/408.0 mi.
|255.0/340.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|21
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|146 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|185 lb-ft @ 3750 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|2.5 l
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|119 hp @ 5000 rpm
|119 hp @ 5000 rpm
|150 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Inline 4
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|39.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.2 in.
|42.2 in.
|Front shoulder room
|54.5 in.
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|no
|35.6 in.
|35.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|no
|40.3 in.
|40.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|187.5 in.
|202.9 in.
|201.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3025 lbs.
|3237 lbs.
|3625 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.4 in.
|9.0 in.
|9.0 in.
|Height
|64.9 in.
|64.7 in.
|67.5 in.
|Maximum payload
|1250.0 lbs.
|1250.0 lbs.
|1250.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|111.6 in.
|125.7 in.
|125.9 in.
|Width
|69.4 in.
|69.4 in.
|70.3 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
