Used 1997 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/389.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Gross weight5100 lbs.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1450.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Sapphire
  • Black
