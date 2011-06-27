  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 B-Series Pickup
Overview
See B-Series Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/340.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Gross weight4580 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Dk Lapis Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
See B-Series Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles