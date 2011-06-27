  1. Home
Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1996 B-Series Pickup
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.5/410.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle42.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.5 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room17.5 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3552 lbs.
Gross weight4920 lbs.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height67.5 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.4 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dk Lapis Metallic
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
