Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)348.5/471.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.6 in.
Rear hip Room19.5 in.
Rear leg room41.2 in.
Rear shoulder room17.5 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight3497 lbs.
Gross weight4500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1200.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.2 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dk Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
