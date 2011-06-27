  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 B-Series Pickup
Overview
See B-Series Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)323.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.
Front shoulder room54.6 in.
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1600 lbs.
Curb weight2927 lbs.
Gross weight4220 lbs.
Ground clearance6.6 in.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1250.0 lbs.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Dk Lapis Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Bright Red
See B-Series Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1996 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles