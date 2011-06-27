  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda B-Series Pickup
  4. Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE Features & Specs

More about the 1995 B-Series Pickup
Overview
See B-Series Pickup Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.2/431.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1550.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.1 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Bright Red
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
See B-Series Pickup Inventory

Related Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B4000 SE info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles