Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B3000 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.6/431.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room43.4 in.
Measurements
Length202.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5900 lbs.
Curb weight3208 lbs.
Height64.1 in.
Maximum payload1550.0 lbs.
Wheel base125.1 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
