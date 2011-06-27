  1. Home
Used 1995 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.0/423.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower112 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Length184.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity6000 lbs.
Curb weight2918 lbs.
Height64.0 in.
Maximum payload1650.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Real Teal Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • British Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Metallic
