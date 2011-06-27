Used 1994 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2300 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.7/391.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.3 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.3 l
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height64.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.
Length184.5 in.
Width69.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Lapis Metallic
  • Seafoam Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
