Used 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 B-Series Pickup
4.0
4 reviews
A stellar truck

Plumbic blimp, 10/09/2008
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This was my first vehicle and i wouldn't trade it for any other out there. Standard maintenance is simple and cheap, and this is pretty much the cheapest vehicle out there to insure. It is also amazingly reliable and fun to drive. It is a real economy vehicle (mine has no power steering, power windows, power locks, rear bumper, A/C, bucket seats, etc.), but it's still so much fun, especially with a manual transmission. Note though that it only makes all of 93 rip roaring horsepower. Oh, and the suspension is virtually non-existent.

93 lMazda B2200

Bikrdick34, 06/06/2003
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Bought in Sept. 1993. Now has 99k, nothing has gone wrong. Did the timing belt thing at about 60k, did my own oil and filter changes every 3-4k miles, replaced plugs and plug wires, tires (once) and batteries. Probably 3 batteries. Very reliable, fair gas mileage (22 around town), just keeps on running. Doesn't use oil now, interior getting kinda rasty now, but little problems for almost 100K. 93 was last year of Japanese make Mazda PU's, been Ford Rangers since, don't know how Ford models have done, but the Japanese Mazda trucks are very reliable. My 4th one.

Great little truck

tomb, 06/05/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

great, buy one today

Mazda pickup..spartan but well made

elcheapo71, 03/24/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

i've driven my mazda for five years and 90000 miles now. In all that time, i have done nothing to to truck except change the oil, and at times i've gotten behind on that. with 120000 on the clock, i can't complain about the truck. it gets the job done.

