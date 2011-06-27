Used 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews

A stellar truck Plumbic blimp , 10/09/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This was my first vehicle and i wouldn't trade it for any other out there. Standard maintenance is simple and cheap, and this is pretty much the cheapest vehicle out there to insure. It is also amazingly reliable and fun to drive. It is a real economy vehicle (mine has no power steering, power windows, power locks, rear bumper, A/C, bucket seats, etc.), but it's still so much fun, especially with a manual transmission. Note though that it only makes all of 93 rip roaring horsepower. Oh, and the suspension is virtually non-existent. Report Abuse

93 lMazda B2200 Bikrdick34 , 06/06/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought in Sept. 1993. Now has 99k, nothing has gone wrong. Did the timing belt thing at about 60k, did my own oil and filter changes every 3-4k miles, replaced plugs and plug wires, tires (once) and batteries. Probably 3 batteries. Very reliable, fair gas mileage (22 around town), just keeps on running. Doesn't use oil now, interior getting kinda rasty now, but little problems for almost 100K. 93 was last year of Japanese make Mazda PU's, been Ford Rangers since, don't know how Ford models have done, but the Japanese Mazda trucks are very reliable. My 4th one.

Great little truck tomb , 06/05/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful great, buy one today