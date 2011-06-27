Used 1993 Mazda B-Series Pickup Regular Cab Consumer Reviews
A stellar truck
This was my first vehicle and i wouldn't trade it for any other out there. Standard maintenance is simple and cheap, and this is pretty much the cheapest vehicle out there to insure. It is also amazingly reliable and fun to drive. It is a real economy vehicle (mine has no power steering, power windows, power locks, rear bumper, A/C, bucket seats, etc.), but it's still so much fun, especially with a manual transmission. Note though that it only makes all of 93 rip roaring horsepower. Oh, and the suspension is virtually non-existent.
93 lMazda B2200
Bought in Sept. 1993. Now has 99k, nothing has gone wrong. Did the timing belt thing at about 60k, did my own oil and filter changes every 3-4k miles, replaced plugs and plug wires, tires (once) and batteries. Probably 3 batteries. Very reliable, fair gas mileage (22 around town), just keeps on running. Doesn't use oil now, interior getting kinda rasty now, but little problems for almost 100K. 93 was last year of Japanese make Mazda PU's, been Ford Rangers since, don't know how Ford models have done, but the Japanese Mazda trucks are very reliable. My 4th one.
Great little truck
great, buy one today
Mazda pickup..spartan but well made
i've driven my mazda for five years and 90000 miles now. In all that time, i have done nothing to to truck except change the oil, and at times i've gotten behind on that. with 120000 on the clock, i can't complain about the truck. it gets the job done.
