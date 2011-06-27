  1. Home
Used 1992 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)251.6/325.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Length177.6 in.
Gross weight4460 lbs.
Height61.8 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Sand Gray Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica
  • Noble White
  • Blaze Red
