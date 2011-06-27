  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2600i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)236.8/281.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
Turning circle38.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Length182.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Gross weight5000 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width67.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sand Gray Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sunrise Red
  • Baja Blue
