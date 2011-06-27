  1. Home
Used 1991 Mazda B-Series Pickup B2200 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.4/355.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque118 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower85 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Measurements
Length177.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight2660 lbs.
Height61.8 in.
Maximum payload1400.0 lbs.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sunrise Red
  • Bayside Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Sand Gray Metallic
  • Noble White
  • Baja Blue
