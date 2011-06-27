Used 2001 Mazda 626 ES V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,935
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque161 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower165 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37 in.
Rear hip Room54.5 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight3023 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost
  • Moonlight Gray
  • Galaxy Blue
  • Driftwood Mica
  • Glacier White
  • Chestnut
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Mojave Beige Mica
  • Freeport Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
P205/55R16 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
