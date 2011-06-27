Used 2000 Mazda 626 ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsOptional
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length187.4 in.
Curb weight2961 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Chestnut
  • Mojave Beige Mica
  • Moonlight Gray
  • Laser Red
  • Freeport Green Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Frost
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Driftwood Mica
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
