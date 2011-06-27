Used 1999 Mazda 626 ES V6 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque163 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length186.6 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Meadow Green Mica
  • Vancouver Blue Mica
  • Freeport Green Metallic
  • Driftwood Mica
  • Mojave Beige Mica
  • Sedona Red Mica
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Glacier White
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
