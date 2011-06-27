Used 1999 Mazda 626 ES Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length186.6 in.
Curb weight2798 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Beige Mica
  • Freeport Green Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Meadow Green Mica
  • Driftwood Mica
  • Vancouver Blue Mica
  • Sage Green Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Sedona Red Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
