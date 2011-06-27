  1. Home
Used 1998 Mazda 626 DX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.7/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front shoulder room56.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
Measurements
Length186.8 in.
Curb weight2798 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.
Width69.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Burgandy Brilliance Pearl Metallic
  • Mojave Beige Pearl Metallic
  • Lichen Green Pearl Metallic
  • Slate Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
