Used 1995 Mazda 626 LX Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/492.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque127 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight2743 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cameo White
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
