Used 1994 Mazda 626 LX V6 Features & Specs

More about the 1994 626
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/381.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room43.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room35.8 in.
Measurements
Length184.4 in.
Curb weight2626 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.8 cu.ft.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Platinum Opal Metallic
  • Ruby Mica
  • Cameo White
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Arctic Blue Metallic
  • Sahara Gold Metallic
