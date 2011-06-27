Used 1992 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews
Commuters racecar
I have owned this car for quite awhile now, bought it off a kid for $300 and bought a spare 626 lx for parts for $100. Best xcar I've ever owned (for a used car or other), had 160000 on the odo when I bought it and rolled it over 210000 just last week. Replaced the clutch, fuel pump and water pump for safety and reliability, tires and brakes as general maintenance. She won't die!! Would have loved to bought it new, oh the tales those tires would tell. Recommend it for fun and reliability and a good strong car for a teen or youngsters first car. Looks good drives great and oh sooo reliable , replaced the ac for commute and she keep going, she won't die (knock on wood).
Keeps on ticking
This car just keeps on going. I've owned it for 8 years now. Have had to do the usual maintenance for a vehicle that now has ~165k miles: radiator, tie rods, valve cover gasket, alternator and water pump. Burns a little oil these days, but not bad. With higher freeway speeds these days, it doesn't get as many mpg as at 55 mph. Still, I average about 24 mpg with close to a 50/50 mix of city and highway driving. Better than most cars these days.
4431398
excellent and confortable car, very goor mileage per gallon
Decent
This was my first car. It was very nice and easy to drive for a 16 year old (even for a manual transmission). It gets pretty good gas mileage and drives very well. The only major problem with this vehicle is that it burns oil like no other. I have to buy a case of oil every month and a half to keep this car going. On long trips I need to stop, no not for gas, but to fill up the oil. However it's very reliable, I've only had to take it to the shop twice in the 2 years I've had it, and that was for a broken flasher and a muffler that fell out.
Great car
I drive it mostly in rain or cold weather when I can't take out my motorcycle. Paid $1700 for my '92 with 119K miles. After new exhaust and tires, the car drives GREAT! Very comfortable and good power considering only 110hp. I have the 5 speed. I really like this sedan. It feels well built.
Sponsored cars related to the 626
Related Used 1992 Mazda 626 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner