Used 1992 Mazda 626 Consumer Reviews

Commuters racecar hippiecat78 , 09/25/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for quite awhile now, bought it off a kid for $300 and bought a spare 626 lx for parts for $100. Best xcar I've ever owned (for a used car or other), had 160000 on the odo when I bought it and rolled it over 210000 just last week. Replaced the clutch, fuel pump and water pump for safety and reliability, tires and brakes as general maintenance. She won't die!! Would have loved to bought it new, oh the tales those tires would tell. Recommend it for fun and reliability and a good strong car for a teen or youngsters first car. Looks good drives great and oh sooo reliable , replaced the ac for commute and she keep going, she won't die (knock on wood).

Keeps on ticking nr , 01/22/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car just keeps on going. I've owned it for 8 years now. Have had to do the usual maintenance for a vehicle that now has ~165k miles: radiator, tie rods, valve cover gasket, alternator and water pump. Burns a little oil these days, but not bad. With higher freeway speeds these days, it doesn't get as many mpg as at 55 mph. Still, I average about 24 mpg with close to a 50/50 mix of city and highway driving. Better than most cars these days.

4431398 arthur david , 06/26/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful excellent and confortable car, very goor mileage per gallon

Decent Celine , 09/17/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was my first car. It was very nice and easy to drive for a 16 year old (even for a manual transmission). It gets pretty good gas mileage and drives very well. The only major problem with this vehicle is that it burns oil like no other. I have to buy a case of oil every month and a half to keep this car going. On long trips I need to stop, no not for gas, but to fill up the oil. However it's very reliable, I've only had to take it to the shop twice in the 2 years I've had it, and that was for a broken flasher and a muffler that fell out.