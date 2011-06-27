Used 1991 Mazda 626 LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room54.9 in.
Measurements
Length179.3 in.
Curb weight2690 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.9 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base101.4 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Winning Silver Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
