2021 Mazda 6 Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2021 Mazda 6

Carbon Edition

Carbon Edition 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

  • Donation/Charity Bonus Offer

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Customers donating a vehicle to Vehicles for Change may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of donation may be required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. See retailer for eligibility requirements.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    02/01/2021

    Driving School Association of America

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Driving School Association of America (DSAA) Graduates may receive cash incentive towards purchase of select vehicles. Proof of graduation required. May be incompatible with certain other incentive offers and/or employee/plan pricing. Transferable within household. See retailer for eligibility requirements.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Loyalty for Retail

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Current Mazda owners may receive loyalty offer. Offer may require Mazda Capital Services financing/lease. Trade-in not required. Cannot be combined with conquest offers. Proof of Mazda ownership required.

    Customer $ Offer
    $750
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    03/31/2021

    Loyalty for Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Eligible customers may receive special incentive offer by mail/email. Authorization code required. Transferable to other members of household (with proof of residency). Retailer will confirm eligibility.

    Customer $ Offer
    $1,000
    Start
    01/05/2021
    End
    06/30/2022

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    Program eligibility based on credit approval. Not all customers will qualify. Offer requires financing with Mazda Financial Services.

    0.9% APR financing for 24 months at $42.06 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 63 months at $16.26 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 72 months at $15.15 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    0.9%3601/05/202102/01/2021
    2.9%7201/05/202102/01/2021
    0.9%6001/05/202102/01/2021
    0.9%2401/05/202102/01/2021
    0.9%6301/05/202102/01/2021
    0.9%4801/05/202102/01/2021
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
All 2021 Mazda 6 Deals

