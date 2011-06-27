  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda 6
  4. 2020 Mazda 6
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Mazda 6 Signature Features & Specs

More about the 2020 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,400
See 6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Ad
4 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the MAZDA6
VIEW OFFERS
MAZDAUSA.COM
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$35,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)377.2/508.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$35,400
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
36 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$35,400
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$35,400
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Doorsill Trim Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$35,400
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,400
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room37.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Machine Gray Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight3582 lbs.
Gross weight4552 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload970 lbs.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Deep Chestnut, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$35,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/45R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$35,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$35,400
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See 6 Inventory

Related 2020 Mazda 6 Signature info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars