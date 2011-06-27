  1. Home
2020 Mazda 6 Sport Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)426.4/574.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,100
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque186 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower187 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,100
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,100
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Mazda Navigation System - SD Card (Fleet)yes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Cargo Matyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Homelinkyes
Doorsill Trim Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.5 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.5 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Rear Lip Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Machine Gray Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Length192.7 in.
Curb weight3437 lbs.
Gross weight4473 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1036 lbs.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,100
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,100
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
