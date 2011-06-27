  1. Home
Used 2017 Mazda 6 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2017 6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)393.6/557.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Frameless Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelinkyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Rear Spoileryes
Soul Red Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Fog Lightsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Machine Gray Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3240 lbs.
Gross weight4259 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload1019 lbs.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Crystal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Sonic Silver Metallic
  • Titanium Flash Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sand, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/45R19 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
