Used 2014 Mazda 6 i Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2014 6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)410.0/606.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 5700 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,645
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,645
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,645
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Homelink & Compassyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Carpeted Trunk Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,645
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Rear Spoileryes
Soul Red Metallic Paint Chargeyes
Fog Lightsyes
Clear Film Front Paint Protection Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
Rear Bumper Guardyes
Clear Film Rear Bumper Top Protectionyes
Snowflake White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Front track62.8 in.
Curb weight3183 lbs.
Gross weight4226 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Maximum payload1043 lbs.
Length191.5 in.
Ground clearance6.7 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume114.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.4 in.
Width72.4 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leatherette
  • Sand, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,645
inside mounted spare tireyes
P225/45R19 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
