Used 2014 Mazda 6 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
6 Sedan
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,963*
Total Cash Price
$14,175
i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,588*
Total Cash Price
$19,039
i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$30,356*
Total Cash Price
$13,897
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,802*
Total Cash Price
$19,595
i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$41,891*
Total Cash Price
$19,178
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 6 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$786
|$810
|$834
|$859
|$885
|$4,175
|Maintenance
|$711
|$438
|$2,016
|$499
|$1,968
|$5,630
|Repairs
|$460
|$533
|$624
|$729
|$851
|$3,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$785
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$953
|Financing
|$762
|$613
|$454
|$285
|$102
|$2,215
|Depreciation
|$3,960
|$1,516
|$1,333
|$1,182
|$1,061
|$9,051
|Fuel
|$1,081
|$1,114
|$1,148
|$1,181
|$1,217
|$5,741
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,546
|$5,065
|$6,450
|$4,777
|$6,125
|$30,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 6 Sedan i Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,121
|$1,154
|$1,189
|$5,607
|Maintenance
|$955
|$588
|$2,707
|$670
|$2,643
|$7,562
|Repairs
|$618
|$717
|$838
|$980
|$1,143
|$4,295
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,055
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,023
|$823
|$610
|$382
|$137
|$2,976
|Depreciation
|$5,318
|$2,036
|$1,791
|$1,588
|$1,425
|$12,157
|Fuel
|$1,452
|$1,496
|$1,541
|$1,586
|$1,634
|$7,710
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,478
|$6,803
|$8,664
|$6,416
|$8,227
|$41,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 6 Sedan i Grand Touring 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$771
|$794
|$818
|$842
|$868
|$4,093
|Maintenance
|$697
|$429
|$1,976
|$489
|$1,929
|$5,520
|Repairs
|$451
|$523
|$612
|$715
|$834
|$3,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$770
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$934
|Financing
|$747
|$601
|$445
|$279
|$100
|$2,172
|Depreciation
|$3,882
|$1,486
|$1,307
|$1,159
|$1,040
|$8,874
|Fuel
|$1,060
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,158
|$1,193
|$5,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,378
|$4,966
|$6,324
|$4,683
|$6,005
|$30,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 6 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,087
|$1,120
|$1,153
|$1,187
|$1,224
|$5,771
|Maintenance
|$983
|$605
|$2,786
|$689
|$2,720
|$7,783
|Repairs
|$636
|$737
|$863
|$1,008
|$1,176
|$4,420
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,086
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,317
|Financing
|$1,053
|$847
|$627
|$393
|$141
|$3,063
|Depreciation
|$5,474
|$2,095
|$1,843
|$1,634
|$1,466
|$12,512
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,586
|$1,633
|$1,682
|$7,935
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,813
|$7,002
|$8,917
|$6,603
|$8,467
|$42,802
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 6 Sedan i Sport 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$1,129
|$1,162
|$1,198
|$5,648
|Maintenance
|$962
|$592
|$2,727
|$675
|$2,662
|$7,618
|Repairs
|$622
|$722
|$845
|$987
|$1,151
|$4,326
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,063
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,289
|Financing
|$1,031
|$829
|$614
|$385
|$138
|$2,997
|Depreciation
|$5,357
|$2,051
|$1,804
|$1,599
|$1,435
|$12,246
|Fuel
|$1,463
|$1,507
|$1,552
|$1,598
|$1,646
|$7,767
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,562
|$6,853
|$8,727
|$6,463
|$8,287
|$41,891
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 6
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Mazda 6 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related Used 2014 Mazda 6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Mazda CX-9 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
- 2020 CX-5
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 CX-5
- 2019 CX-9
- 2019 CX-3
- Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2019
- 2020 Mazda 6